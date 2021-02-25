Will Nithiin's CHECK Will Be Able To Beat Uppena?

Actor Nithiin is busy with the movie promotions of his forthcoming flick 'CHECK'. He is not leaving any stone unturned to promote the film to reach wider audience. Nithiin is all set to be seen in a new avatar in 'CHECK' like never before. In a recent media interaction, Nithin said that Audience will definitely love 'CHECK' climax and they might feel, continuation would be nice after the scene'. Are you are getting excited to watch. Yes, we all are! If you may recall, during the time of Uppena release, everyone had spoken about climax scene that it will be a highlight of the film.

As predicted, Uppena climax and lead actors performance left everyone in awe. The buzz on social media doing the rounds will Nithiin's CHECK be able to beat the Upppena climax scene. Will CHECK climax scene will be better than Uppena or not is yet to be seen. Please do watch the movie. Book your tickets near to your theatres and be safe. Stop piracy.

The film is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and it is bankrolled by Anand Prasad V. under Bhavya Creations. Rakul Preet and Priya Prakash Varrier will appear in key roles. Watch this space for more updates.