Will Nagarjuna Announce Season's Worst Performer As Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Winner?

The most popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 4’, hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, is only a few weeks away from its grand finale. Show lovers are eagerly waiting to know who will emerge as the winner of this season. As you all know, seven contestants are locked in the house and among them, four are nominated for this week elimination. Akhil, Monal, Avinash and Ariyana are nominated of this week eviction.

Last night, Bigg Boss yelled at the contestants for not taking the game seriously as the show nearing its end. This is, Bigg Boss house, all the tasks will be given by Bigg Boss. How you people have declined the ‘Ghost Task’. For those who are new to the story, Abhijeet has rejected to go on a date with Monal which was assigned by ‘Galaja’, Bigg Boss declared Abhijeet as the worst performer in the luxury budget task. Later, Abhijeet gave an explanation that he was hurt with the word that he made cried ‘Monal’ and he couldn’t digest with Bigg Boss words that’s why he was unable to do it.

Abhijeet is seen asking apology Bigg Boss to forgive him for not obeying the rules in the house. Netizens are trolling Abijeet that there are many worst contestants in the house but Bigg Boss himself declared him as the worst performer of the week. Will Nagarjuna or Bigg Boss makers announce the worst performer as a winner of this season has become a hot topic on social media. Abhijeet fans are defending their demi-god asking all their fans not to split their votes urging him to support until he lifts the trophy.

It is worth mentioning, Abhijeet has performed well in a few tasks, he has a more fan following compared to other contestants in the house. He will surely garner enough votes to become a winner from his fans, followers, and audience. Probably, it won’t be in the hands of Nagarjuna or Bigg Boss makers to declare the winner with their own decision, they’ll surely go with public votes. So, let’s wait and watch what’s future awaits for Abhijeet. There's no doubt, Abhijeet could be a probable winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4