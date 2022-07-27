Will Mahesh, Prabhas, Jr NTR Take Pay Cut For Their Movies: Deets Inside

Superstar Mahesh Babu, Rebel star Prabhas, Young tiger Jr NTR, Stylish star Allu Arjun and a few other actors from Tollywood have earned special titles from their fans. If you take any A-list actor—be it Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Jr NTR or Allu Arjun, they are the highest-paid actors in Tollywood.

Prabhas is said to be charging Rs 100 cr per movie, Mahesh, Bunny, and Allu Arjun reportedly charge anywhere between Rs 50 and 70 cr per movie. Even though these are jaw-dropping figures, producers are confident about films featuring these actors fetching big bucks at the box office. Before the pandemic, everything went smooth between stars and producers as the films would earn some revenue by the end of its theatrical run.

However, over the last two years, even though films are hitting theatres, none of the films have done decent business. Most movies are getting washed out from the theatres within a week of their release.

Given the circumstances, the latest we hear is that the Telugu film producers council is planning to stall the film release with an intention to stop early release on OTT. Telugu film producers council are said to be mulling the option of fixing the ticket price of all the movies. On the other hand, they are also said to be laying down rules such as big-budget film getting a digital release only after 10 weeks of its theatrical run.

Producers are worried about movies' business. So, we wonder if our beloved actors Mahesh, Prabhas, Jr NTR will be willing to slash their salaries owing to the dull business of films. We all know that fans throng theatres only to watch their favourite heroes so there's a price that filmmakers have to pay for that. So asking actors to take a pay cut may not be a possibility. It now remains to be seen how producers will get their money back after investing crore into movies.