Will Mahesh Babu Say Yes To Thalapathy Vijay Multistarrer With Vamsi Paidipally?

Tamil superstar Vijay is all set to work with well known Tollywood director Vamsi Paidipally. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, the film will be the 66th film in Vijay’s career. Vamsi Paidipally stated to a leading tabloid that he and Vijay will collaborate for a movie project, which is likely to be a Tamil and Telugu bilingual film.

The film is going to be produced by top producer Dil Raju. Earlier, Vamsi Paidipally and Dil Raju have worked together for ‘Maharshi’ starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

Recently, Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi received a national award in the best film category. It might be another reason for Dil Raju to produce Vamsi Paidiaplly film with Vijay. The makers are likely to make an official announcement regarding the movie, once the coronavirus-induced lockdown like restrictions are lifted. Thalapathy Vijay fans are going gaga over the latest news. Some of them are of the view that it would be nice if Mahesh Babu makes a guest appearance in the film.

Actually, Vijay-Mahesh combo will surely raise the bar, but Mahesh Babu can do a cameo as his call sheet is busy for the next years, as Bharat Ane Nenu actor is occupied with a bunch of films. Besides, this is a Multistarrer.

It would be interesting to see whether the Dil Raju and Vamsi Paidipally film will fulfill fans' desire of convincing Mahesh Babu to work in Vijay’s 66th film. Let's wait and watch.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently filming for Thalapathy 65, which is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.Vijay was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Master earlier this year. The film did pretty well at the box office.