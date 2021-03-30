Will Mahesh Babu Say 'Yes' To Story Rejected By Bollywood Actor?

If there's one Telugu actor who deserves to try his luck in Bollywood, it's none other than Superstar Mahesh Babu. He's top the list of most desirable south actor for every filmmaker. Yet, the Tollywood superstar has stayed away from tetsing waters in Hindi cinema.

Mahesh Babu has a sea of fans across the globe. His fans would be super thrilled if Mahesh Babu makes his Bollywood debut. According to trusted sources, Bollywood makers are said to have approached Mahesh Babu to make a film in Hindi. Top producer Madhu Mantena of Ramayana 3D has reportedly met Mahesh Babu and offered a film to him. So far, Mahesh Babu hasn't given his nod to the film. If everything goes as planned, then Mahesh Babu could work with Madhu Mantena in the new project.

It is being speculated that Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is likely to play the love interest of Mahesh Babu in the yet to be confirmed mythological film. However, let me tell you apparently, Mahesh Babu wasn't the first choice to play the role, the makers had earlier approached Hrithik Roshan but the latter seems to have turned down the offer. Now, the makers are said to be holding talks with Mahesh Babu for the same role that should have been played by Hrithik. It remains to be seen whether Mahesh Babu will agree to work in the film.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in 'Sarakaru Vaari Paata' under the direction of Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh will be sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu in 'Sarakaru Vaari Paata'. The film will hit the screens in 2022. Watch this space for more updates.