Will Mahesh Babu Recreate Krishna-Sridevi Chemistry With Janhvi Kapoor?

Tollywood movie buffs who have grown watching Telugu films might soon have a surprise. Rumours are strife that yesteryear superstar Krishna's son Mahesh Babu might be paired with late Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor soon.

Once a leading pair, superstar Krishna and Sridevi gave us many hits and Krishna is said to have had the maximum number of films with her and Jaya Prada in those days.

After Sridevi's death, her South fans hoped that she would make her debut with a Telugu film down south. There were talks that Janhvi Kapoor would also be acting with heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, but nothing emanated after that much to their disappointment.

Talks are that Karan Johar will be the producer for this film and it seems that he is planning to finish the shooting in just two months at a stretch. All this would be clear once we get an official confirmation from the producers.

Meanwhile Mahesh Babu is currently working on 'Sarkaru Vari Pata' directed by 'Geeta Govindam' fame Parashuram. Keerthi Suresh plays the heroine.The Dubai schedule has been completed.

Janhvi Kapoor's first film after the opening of the theatres post the pandemic ,a horror- comedy film titled Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma opened to a mixed response.

We just have to wait and see if Mahesh Babu and Janhvi Kapoor can really come together for a movie to recreate the same magic on the silver screen like the legendary pair of Krishna and Sridevi did.

The latest news doing the rounds that Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's film is likely to go on floors in 2021 and is expected to hit the big screens in 2023. Narayana is bankrolling the yet-to-be-titled project under Durga Arts banner.

