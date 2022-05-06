Will KGF Actor Yash Follow Prabhas' Formula After Baahubali?

Kannada actor Yash became an overnight sensation with the movie KGF: Chapter 1. The film was released in 2018. After a long time, Yash returned back to the big screen with KGF 2.

The film is still doing good business at the box office, even weeks after its release. Post the massive success of KGF 2, Yash has been flooded with offers from Telugu, Hindi and Tamil filmmakers, we hear. However, Yash is in no hurry to sign a movie.

He has reportedly rejected a couple of films as Yash wants to do films like KGF which will leave an impact on the audience. He is being extra careful about choosing movies as he has to match his own benchmark. Remember, how Prabhas went on a a movie signing spree after the massive success of Rajamouli's Baahubali? Read on to know what happened...

If you recall, after the smashing success of Baahubali, Prabhas accepted most films that came his way after Baahubali. Unfortunately, two movies featuring Prabhas, that released after Baahubali failed miserably at the box office. Prabhas’ Saaho and Radhe Shyam failed to live up to the audience expectations.

Now, back to Yash. After the stupendous success of both KGF Chapter 1 and 2, the Sandalwood actor seems to have become the most sought after actor for action movies. But, Yash knows what he wants and we don't think he will take a leaf out of Prabhas' life and not sign movies in a hurry.

Also Read: No More Supporting Characters, I Will Stick to Lead Roles, Says Anchor Suma