Will The Kashmir Files Impact RRR Collections in the Hindi Regions?

Just a few days left for the release of the most anticipated film RRR—which is directed by Director SS Rajamouli. The countdown has started for the movie to hit theatres across the world. Expectations are riding high as the director's last movie Baahubali was a massive hit, which raked in humoungous collections at the box office.

RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Rajamouli and his team (Jr NTR, Ram Charan) have been travelling to different cities as part of the movie promotions. If reports doing the rounds on social media are to be trusted, Rajamouli's RRR may likely face screening problems in Delhi, Mumbai and other metropolitan cities due to the massive rush for blockbuster hit film, The Kashmir Files. The film directed by features Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri stars Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles. The Kashmir Flies revolves around the plight of Kashmir Pundits way back in 1990. The film is having a dream run at the box office. There are no big stars in The Kashmir Flies, but the movie is fetching big bucks at the box office due to strong content and stellar performance by the team.

On the other hand, Rajamouli has pinned huge hopes on RRR and going by his previous track record, RRR is expected to do fantastic business at the box office. Also, the movie has been made on a massive budget and it's only natural that the makers are hoping to screen the movie in a record number of screens. However, there seems to be a hitch now. It is known that The Kashmir Files is doing massive business and most theatres across the nation, especially in the Hindi speaking states are now screening The Kashmir Files. Initially, there was no buzz around the movie.

But thanks to the positive word of mouth, the news spread like wildfire and more theatres approached the distributors to screen the movie. Now, this could pose a challenge to Rajamouli. Even though there's no doubting the fact that RRR is blockbuster material, the theatre owners up north may not be too willing to allocate screens to RRR. Perhaps Rajamolui did not anticipate this when he decided toi pull out RRR from Sankranthi box office race, around which time there were not many Hindi releases. In Telugu too, there were a handful of movies which bombed at the box office.

Also, the filmmaker may not have thought in his wildest dream that a medium-budget film like The Kashmir Flies would give his film RRR tough competition at the box office. It now remains to be seen if theatre owners up North are willing to let go of The Kashmir Files to accomodate RRR. How will RRR fare in the Hindi belt is yet to be seen.

Back to RRR, apart from the trio, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.

