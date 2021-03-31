Will Jr NTR Allot Dates For RRR Amid Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Schedule?

Maverick Tollywood director SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most awaited films of this year. It features Young tiger Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. Not long ago, the makers of the movie had announced that RRR will hit the big screens on October 13. Speculations are doing the rounds that RRR is likely to miss the deadline of its release date. If sources are to be believed, Rajamouli seems to have asked Jr NTR to allot 15 days in June to complete the shoot.

If Rajamouli really plans to shoot 'RRR' that too with Jr NTR then it could be a major problem to the latter as he has committed himself to hosting one of the popular TV game shows 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu'. The Aravinda Sametha actor is expected to commence the shoot of the show in June. It remains to be seen how Jr NTR will adjust his schedule for the show and movie. If not, Rajamouli might finish Jr NTR portions before June so as to make it smooth for Tarak.

RRR is a fictitious story of real life Telugu freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. The film has an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Moris, Alison and a few others who will appear in significant roles. Watch this space for more updates.