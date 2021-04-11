Will Jathi Ratnalu OTT Release Break Amazon Prime Records

Jathi Ratnalu released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on April 11. Anudeep's directorial, Jathi Ratnalu turned out as a blockbuster and it was released in theatres on 11th April 2021.

Naveen Polishetty, Faria Abdullah, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna acted in the lead roles. Jathi Ratnalu marks Nag Ashwin’s first venture as a producer, and it was bankrolled by Swapna Cinemas. In the film, Jathi Ratnalu, Keerthy Suresh, and Vijay Devarakonda acted in cameo roles. According to the latest reports, there is a lot of repeat value to Jathi Rathnalu which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video today.

Naveen Polisheety took to his Twitter and tweeted as "It was magical to see the #JathiRatnalu blockbuster experience in theatres. Be it Tirupati or Warangal or New York or California. I will remember the love you have given me. Thank you for spelling out that we have a right to dream. Together we will make great things happen." Here is the tweet made by Naveen.