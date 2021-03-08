Will Jathi Ratnalu Become A Bigger Hit Than Uppena?

Jathi Ratnalu starring Naveen Polishetty, Faria Abdullah, Priyadarshe, and Rahul Ramakrishna is all set for theatrical release on March 11 across the globe. The film marks the debut film of director Anudeep.

Jathi Ratnalu is bankrolled by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. Nag Ashwin has turned producer for this film and he is highly confident that the film is going to create few box office records at the ticket window. Last night, the pre-release event of Jathi Ratnalu was held in Warangal and the entire team graced the event. They all made the event successful and urged everyone to watch the film in theatres.

The advance booking for Jathi Ratnalu has started in India. The film will have the biggest release in USA. The film generates huge interest as it stars Telugu hero Naveen, who shot to limelight with his detective film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, which registered huge success at the box office.

It appears, Jathi Ratnalu will become a massive hit at the box office. A section of the people on social media have been predicting that Jathi Ratnalu opening collections is going to be bigger than Uppena. One user commented that Jathi Ratnalu first day collections could be a break-even figure as the audience are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens. Another used commented that Jathi Ratnalu opening day collections could be more than Vaishnav Tej's debut release Uppena. How much do you think Jathi Ratnalu will collect on the opening day? Do let us know in the comments section below.

#JathiRatnalu openings Mamulga vundavu No surprise if it breakeven first day itself ! — retweets (@iplabhimani) March 7, 2021

I guess it will open higher than #Uppena in USA. — Silent Guardian (@Kamal_Tweetz) March 7, 2021

For those who are unversed, Vaishnav Tej starrer Uppena turned out to be the biggest hit of this year. Uppena has dominated many new releases of last two months, will Jathi Ratnalu be able to beat Uppena is left to see. Watch this space for more updates.