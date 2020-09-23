Jabardasth Avinash Is Another Navdeep In Bigg Boss?

Currently, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 hosted by Nagarjuna is in its third week, the show is picking up pace in terms of drama and entertainment. All the contestants in the house are performing well in the tasks and are grabbing the audience's attention. There is a love triangle going on in the house between Monal, Abhijeet, and Akhil. Be it Tamil or Hindi, the reality show Bigg Boss, will have at least one love triangle. Some of them maintain the relationship during the show. A few people will continue their love even after the show.

Coming back to our new love triangle in Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Akhil and Abhijeet are trying to impress Monal and are getting closer to her. Now, Avinash seems to have won the heart of Monal. Yes, what you read is right. Monal is getting attracted to Avinash's jokes in the house.

She even gave a compliment to him that his voice has some magic, Avinash who got excited to her compliment went on to dance for the song ‘Hello Guru’. Avinash danced along with Monal in the house and they both enthralled the viewers with their performance. Some of the netizens claimed that Avinash is entertaining like Navdeep who entered into Bigg Boss Telugu season 1 as a wild card contestant.

Navdeep emerged as the third runner up of season one hosted by Jr NTR. Will Avinash be able to reach upto finals with his performance is left to be seen. If, Avinash continues to entertain the audience with the same pace then there is no doubt he might reach to finals. What do you say, guys, do let us know in the comments section below.

Devi, Lasya, Monal, Harika, Mehaboob, Ariyanna, and Kumar Sai are nominated for this week's eviction. It is left to see who will say goodbye to the show.