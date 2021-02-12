Will This Global Beauty Say 'Yes' To Prabhas' Salaar?

Tollywood hero Prabhas is quite busy with a couple of projects. The handsome of Telugu film industry is taking part in the shooting of 'Salaar'. The movie was officially announced in December 2020 in Hyderabad. The shoot of the first schedule recently started in Godavarikhani of Telangana and it has been completed. KGF Fame Prashanth Neel is the director of the film. The movie is being made on a huge budget and expectations are very high. The movie is going to be bankrolled by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur.

Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead in the grand celluloid. Speaking to a news agency, Shruti said that, "I’m super excited to be a part of this project. It’s a great team and I’m looking forward to working with Prabhas as well. As always, what drew me to the role was the character I get to portray. Her flow in the larger narrative is interesting and I’m excited to bring her to life.”

Now, the news is that the makers of the movie are planning to rope in Priyanka Chopra for a special number. Will this global beauty say yes to 'Prabhas's 'Salaar' is the question that is doing all the rounds. Let us wait and see what is going to happen.

On the other hand, Prabhas is waiting for the release of his upcoming movie, Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the grand celluloid.