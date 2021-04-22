Will Drushyam 2 Release Directly On OTT Platform Amazon Prime Video?

Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the State, all the theatrical releases of upcoming Telugu movies have been postponed. A few filmmakers are even planning for the direct digital release of their movies. Tollywood movies like Love Story, Tuck Jagadish, and Virata Parvam directors announced the postponement of the release date due to the second wave of COVID-19. If the latest buzz doing the rounds is to believed, OTT platforms are offering good packages to these films.

Malayalam super hit movie Drishyam 2 director Jeethu Joseph is now remaking the movie in Telugu. Drushyam 2 stars Venkatesh and Meena in the lead roles. Earlier, Malayalam movie Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal was released on Amazon Prime videos after the makers opted to skip the theatrical release. Now even Drushyam 2 Telugu version is said to have got a huge offer from Amazon Prime Videos for direct digital OTT release.

But Venkatesh and producer Suresh Babu have not yet decided about the direct-OTT release. According to the source, Drushyam 2 will mostly go for digital release instead of theatrical experience.

Venkatesh has taken a break from the F3 film shoot and wrapped up Drushyam 2 shoot within 45 days.