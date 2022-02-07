Will Deepthi Sunaina Come Back To Shanmukh Jaswanth After This?

Shanmukh Jaswanth was one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Shanmukh broke up with his girlfriend, Deepthi Sunaina. Not long ago, Deepthi Sunaina had officially announced their breakup on social media on New Year's eve saying she wanted to focus on her career. Deepthi Sunaina might have moved on, but we guess Shanmukh is yet to get over her. For the unversed, Star Maa is going to organize a special event on the eve of Valentine's day with ex-contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu.

So far, there's no update on who all are going to be part of the show. As of now, BBT5 finalist Shanmukh Jaswanth will surely be part of Valentine's Day special program organized by Star Maa. Shanmukh is seen grooving to the the steps of 'My Love Is Gone' from the Allu Arjun movie, Aarya 2.

Anchor Ravi is seen hosting the show. The promo released by the channel on Youtube shows former Bigg Boss contestant Ravi, asking Shanmukh if it is really tough to forget a loved one. To know Shannu's answer, we all have to wait for the episode, which will be aired on Star Maa on February 13, 2022. Shanmukh's Love Is Gone song is surely dedicated to Deepthi Sunaina.

Will Shanmukh's performance melt Deepthi Sunaina's heart is yet to be seen. Fans of the duo are waiting to see if Deepthi Sunaina comes back to him after the episode.

Fans, tell us, do you want to see Deepthi and Shanmukh back together? Let us know in your comments.

