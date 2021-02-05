Will Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Get A New Host?

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is the most successful reality show in Indian television. We have seen three different hosts for the last four seasons. Young tiger Jr NTR was hosted Bigg Boss season-1, not to mention, the show became an instant hit. Later, Jr NTR couldn't continue as the host due to work commitments. Actor Nani was replaced in Jr NTR's host place for Bigg Boss Telugu season-2, Eega actor hosted the show but received a lot of flak on social media and he couldn't make it as the first season. As you all might be aware, Akkineni Nagarjuna continued as the host for season -3 and season -4 and the show received a thumping response from fans and audience alike.

Audience are very much happy with Nagarjuna's hosting skills for Bigg Boss. Rumours are doing the rounds that there will be a change in the host for a new season. We may get a new host for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited at the moment.

It is worth mentioning here that Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to launch in June. Currently, show organisers are holding talks with a few popular TV celebs. On the other hand, Deepika Pilla, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Hyper Aadi and Anchor Ravi are expected contestants to enter into Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Keep watching this space for more updates.