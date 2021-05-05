Will Aravind KP Be Able To Play Game Without Divya Uruduga?

With each passing day, Bigg Boss Kannada is getting a lot interesting. The audience is getting more curious as the show is inching towards the Grand finale. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to leave their mark and make a good impression.

Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP are not only popular contestants, but also strong contenders in the Kannada Bigg Boss house. For those who don’t know, Divya Uruduga has been down with fever for the past few days. She is unwell and unable to perform tasks in the house. The show organisers have put her on medical treatment yet, she seems to be sick.

Now, speculations are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss makers would eliminate Divya Uruduga this week from the show with an intention to ensure she gets enough rest.

Yes, we know that she doesn't figure in the list of contestants nominated for this week but the show runners have the right to eliminate any contestants when they are not well. Also, ensuring the health of contestant is primary responsibility of the makers. If Divya Uruduga really gets eliminated or opts out of the show, it will completely change the dynamics in the house.

Particularly, Divya's absence may prove disadvantageous for Aravind. However, there is no doubting the fact that Aravind is one of the most capable contestants in rhe house. Aravind KP is also one of the frontrunners to win Bigg Boss Kannada title in Season 8. However, over the last few weeks, Aravind has always been hanging around with Divya in the house and so Divya leaving the house could affect him him that way. But we are hoping that Divya stays on the house.



Meanwhile, Aravind KP has been nominated for this week's eviction. We have no doubts about him surviving the elimination round as he often grabs the highest votes from the viewers. Aravind enjoys a huge fan following who support him all the time on social media. And like we said Aravind always bagged a majority of the votes when compared to other contestants, whenever he is in the nominations list. So, let's see what happens this week. Excited? Stay tuned.