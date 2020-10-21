Will Akhil Sarthak Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Regrets For His Decision?

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ is topping the charts on Star Maa. The popular reality show has managed to keep the audience hooked to their TV sets. It wouldn’t be wrong if we say that the makers are looking to recreate the magic in the new season as the third season was an instant hit. The show started on a slow note but picked up in the second week of the show. Thanks to Akhil, Abhijeet, and Monal as their triangle love story attracted many of the youngsters.

Monal was so close to eviction during the sixth week of the elimination but the makers saved her for TRPs ratings, as per the sources. During this week's nomination, it was Akhil who nominated Monal for this week's eviction by stating that ‘ I’m performing well in the tasks compared to you. People who perform well in the task should stay in the house. So, I want to save myself”. Monal without uttering a single word said that she will be into nominations.

As you all might aware, Several netizens were furious over Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss makers for eliminating Kumar Sai instead of Monal. Show lovers commented on social media that Bigg Boss Telugu is the worst show ever in India. After Kumari Sai's elimination, the reality show received a lot of flak on social media. So, probably, there are many chances for Monal to leave the house weekend.

The latest buzz on social media suggests that Monal gets evicted this weekend. Akhil might regret for his decision as he is the reason for Monal to be in this week's nomination. Recently, Akhil behaved in the show as if he can’t play or concentrate game without her. It remains to be seen, how he is going to play after Monal's eviction. There’s no confirmation about this piece of news. It all depends upon the audience voting percentage and Bigg Boss makers' decision. Let’s wait and see what’s the future hold for Monal this weekend.