Will Acharya Revive Telugu Box Office After KGF 2 Tsunami?

After a long gap of three years, Megastar Chiranjeevi will be returning to the silver screen with Acharya. The film is directed by Koratala Siva. Acharya's teaser, trailer, and songs have received a lot of love and positive response from the audience. Mega fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Chiranjeevi in Acharya.

The film is all set to arrive in theatres on April 30, 2022. People are betting big time on social media on the movie to dominate box office. They are wondering if Chiranjeevi's Acharya will be able to take on the Kannada remake KGF 2 at the box office.

Last week, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's Jersey was released in Hindi, but the film sank without a trace at the box office despite rave reviews from fans and critics.

Will Acharya will be able to fetch big bucks at the box office. Can the movie defeat KGF 2 remains to be seen. The film's fate at the box office totally depends on the audience's reponse to the film.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde will be seen in important roles.

