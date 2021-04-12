Wild Dog OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Akkineni Nagarjuna starrer Wild Dog was released in theatres on April 2, across the globe. The film earned mixed reviews from all quarters and it couldn't survive for more than a week at the ticket windows. Though, Nagarjuna and the makers of the movie promoted the film extensively, the film failed to live up to the audience expectations.

As you all might be aware, the digital rights of Wild Dog have been bagged by Netflix. Earlier, Wild Dog makers had a plan to release the movie on Netflix but they expected the film will do well in theatres. Sadly, the film did not do brisk business as expected at the box office. According to our trusted sources, Wild Dog is likely to start streaming on Netflix from June 4. The makers are reportedly planning to release the film in all languages at once. The makers are yet to make an official confirmation about the Wild Dog OTT release date.

The film is directed by debutante Ashishor Solomon. Besides Nagarjuna, the film also features Dia Mirza, Ali Reza and Saiyami in key roles. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.