Rumour: Nagarjuna's Wild Dog Leaked Online Before Release? Report Piracy

The upcoming movie of Nagarjuna Akkineni Wild Dog is making rumors that the movie has been leaked on piracy websites before its release. But it is not confirmed yet that Wild Dog is leaked or not. Wild Dog is going to hit the big screen tomorrow. The team is busy promoting the film. Earlier, the trailer of the film got a positive response from the audience. Wild Dog maker has released the advance booking in the box office.

Wild Dog is based on true events, where we can see Nagarjuna Akkineni as a National Investigation Agency officer with Saiyami Kher in a pivotal role. The film includes many terrorist incidents that happened in India, including the Gokul Chat bomb blast in 2007.

The film is written and directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon and produced by S. Niranjan Reddy and K. Anvesh Reddy under Matinee Entertainment.