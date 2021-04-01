Wild Dog First Day Collection Prediction

Akkineni Nagarjuna starrer 'Wild Dog' is slated for release tomorrow in theatres. Nagarjuna is extensively promoting the film to reach for a larger audience. Apart from Nagarjuna, the cast and director of the film are new to the audience. Like every Nagarjuna's film, it has created tremendous pre-release business. The trailer has received a thunderous response from all quarters. Everyone including trade experts and movie goers have huge expectations from the film.

The makers of the movie have opened advance booking lines for the film in all areas. Trade pundits have already declared Wild Dog could be a blockbuster hit of Tollywood. The big question, will it live upto audience expectations or not. Looking at the trailer response and advance booking, the film might collect Rs 4 cr on opening day at the box office.

If Nagarjuna's solo release was there then Wild Dog could fetch more than the estimated figure as Karthi's Sulthan is getting released alongside. There will be theatres issues for both films. It remains to be seen which film will fare well at the box office.

The film is directed by Ashishor Solomon. The film has an ensemble cast includes Dia Mirza, Ali Reza, Mayank and Saiyami Kher will appear in lead roles. The film is produced by S. Niranjan Reddy and K. Anvesh Reddy under Matinee Entertainment.