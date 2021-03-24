Wild Dog Director Ahishor Solomon Reveals Nagarjuna's Working Style

The name of director Ahishor Solomon of Nagarjuna's latest movie 'Wild Dog' could be new to many of the Telugu audience. For those who do not know, Ahishor Solomon was the writer of Superstar Mahesh Babu's starrer Maharshi and Nagarjuna's Oopiri. It is a known fact that both the films were massive hits at the box office.

Not just that Maharshi received the Award for Best film providing wholesome entertainment category in the 67th National Awards and the Best Choreography for Raju Sundaram recently. Solomon expressed his happiness over the award for which he was associated with as the

In a recent media interaction, Ahishor Solomon shared a few interesting facts about the film. He revealed, "I got inspired to do a film on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) when I was reading an article about them in the newspaper. I did a lot of research about them. I shared a good rapport with Nagarjuna during Oopiri but I was a bit hesitant when I went to narrate the script to him. I was clueless whether he would accept my story or not. After completing the narration of the story, Nagarjuna gave his nod to the film. The film is all about the undercover operations of NIA where Nagarjuna will be seen as an NIA Agent. There will be no songs, he said, but background music by SS Thaman will be a huge asset to the film.

When asked whether the choice of taking former Bigg Boss contestant Alia Reza in a role was his or Nagarjuna's choice, Solomon clarified that it was purely Nagarjuna's choice. When Nagarjuna mentioned Ali Reza's name, I was concerned whether he would meet my expectations or not. Later, I watched a few videos of him on social media, he was good and he was a perfect choice and of course, Nagarjuna's instinct was perfect, Solomon said.

Nagarjuna is a huge superstar but he has the most amazing heart. My team and I were in awe of that. We had a blast,” added Solomon.

When asked about his future projects, Solomon said that he had two more projects in the pipeline but it was too early to talk about them now.

He thanked Nagarjuna and the rest of the cast and crew for their support while making the film and signed off.

Produced by Matinee Entertainments, Wild Dog will release in theatres on April 2 and Solomon urged viewers to go to the theatres and watch the film which was made on a huge budget.

The film stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dia Mirza, Sayyami Kher, Ali Reza in lead roles. Wild Dog is inspired by the twin blasts of Hyderabad that took place in 2007. The trailer of Wild Dog already clocked 10 million views and is trending all over.

Sarah Justin