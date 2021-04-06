Wild Dog Day 4 Collections: Nagarjuna's Film Dominates Tollywood Box Office

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Wild Dog is on a roll! Ever since its release on 2nd April 2021, the movie has been creating waves in box offices worldwide. Audience who have watched the movie can't stop gushing about the film. Nagarjuna fans are going ga ga over his outstanding performance in the film. It has managed to earn Rs 2.82 cr on its fourth day at the box office.

Check out the area-wise collections of the film in detail:

WildDog 4Days WW Collections

Nizam 1.06

Ceeded 0.38

Vizag 0.38

East 0.22

West 0.17

Krishna 0.21

Guntur 0.29

Nellore 0.11

AP&TS Share: 2.82cr

ROI&ROW 0.33

Total WW Share: 3.15cr

Total WW Gross: 6.3Cr

The film is directed by debutante Ashishor Solomon. Besides Nagarjuna, the film also features Dia Mirza, Ali Reza and Saiyami will be seen in prominent roles. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.