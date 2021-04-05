Wild Dog Day 3 Collections: Nagarjuna's Film Is Ruling Tollywood Box Office

Akkineni Nagarjuna is basking in the success of his latest release 'Wild Dog' as it earned glowing reviews from critics and fans alike. The film is doing exceptionally well at the domestic as well as on foreign shores. The film is having a dream run at the box office. It is said that most theatres across regions are running to packed houses. Talking about the latest collections of Wild Dog, the film has managed to earn Rs 2.59 cr on its third day at the box office. The total worldwide gross of the film stands at 5.4 cr. Check out the area-wise collections of Wild Dog in details:

Territory Total Share(in Crs)

Nizam 0.98

Ceeded 0.35

Vizag 0.35

East 0.20

West 0.16

Krishna 0.19

Guntur 0.26

Nellore 0.10

AP&TS Share: 2.59cr

ROI&ROW 0.30

Total WW Share: 2.89cr

Total WW Gross: 5.4Cr(Approx)

Wild Dog is directed by Ashishor Solomon. The film has an ensemble cast including Dia Mirza, Ali Reza, Mayank and Saiyami Kher who will appear in key roles. The film is produced by S. Niranjan Reddy and K. Anvesh Reddy under Matinee Entertainment.