Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is witnessing new twists and turns. There’s no doubt, viewers are enjoying the show, and makers are on a mission to surprise the audience by bringing in some of the wild card entries. As you all know, Kumar Sai and Jabardasth Avinash stepped into the house as wild card contestants within a week of the Bigg Boss show's launch.

According to the latest reports, the show makers are planning for another wild card entry. Yes, you read it right! This time she is a female star.

If reports are to be believed then Yamini Bhaskar who acted as the female lead in the movie ‘Nartanasala’ featured Naga Shaurya in the lead role is going to enter the house as third wild card contestant. The film turned out to be a disaster at the box office. But, Yamini grabbed the audience's attention with her performance.

Let us wait and see whether Yamini will step into the house or not. Those who are struggling to recall her, don't worry, we are here to help you out. Check out her latest Instagram pictures of Yamini.

The host of the show Nagarjuna will be back to the show, to eliminate the contestants who are on the nomination list. Singer Noel Sean will be the second captain of the show, as per the sources. Those who are new to this story, Gangavva, Amma Rajasekhar, and Karate Kalyani are in danger zone. Let us wait and see to whom Nagarjuna will show an exit door. Watch this space for more updates.