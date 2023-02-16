Is This Why Sreeja Konidela and Kalyaan Dhev Broke Up?

Looks like all is not well between actor Kalyan Dhev and Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja. They are staying separate for the past few days. Kalyan Dhev often shares on Instagram that he is missing his daughter Navishka. There is no official confirmation that they both are separated or not. What is buzzing on the Internet are the quotes they shared on Valentine's Day.

Sreeja shared this quote: "Loving someone means making them fall more in love with themselves not making them fall more in love with you. All you ever need to do is recognize love, not find love it is everywhere".

Kalyaan Dhev also shared a quote that goes, "How you are treated is more important than how much you like someone. Read it again". Take a look at their stories screenshot:

Looking at their quotes, it appears that they have given each other a counterreply. We are hearing reports about their separation but they haven't spoken anything official yet.