Why Shift From Cult Movies to Porn And Cheap Political Stuff, RGV Fans Ask

Director Ram Gopal Varma always stays active on the internet. In fact, he is the boldest person we have ever seen in Tollywood. He became a sensational director with the movie 'Siva' wghich starred Akkineni Nagarjuna in the lead role. Over the past few years, RGV is not been doing any interesting films.

Ram Gopal Varma seems to have turned his complete focus to biopics. It is known that RGV has worked with all the top breed of actors including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan in Bollywood and Suriya in Kollywood. RGV and Suriya had collaborated for 'Rakta Charitra'. The film did decent business at the box office. Now, RGV has shared a throwback picture from the sets of 'Rakta Charitra'. The comments section has been filled with a lot of questions from his fans.

Some of them are asking, why a maverick filmmaker like RGV who did some pathbreaking films must end up this way. One of t he fans asked why RGV had to shift his focus from making content-driven films to porn and cheap political stuff. If you don't believe us, here are a few tweets for you.

Check out the tweet: