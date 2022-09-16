Is This Why Samantha is Staying Away From Social Media?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu a name that needs no introduction. Generally, the actress stays active on social media but my dear readers have you observed, that the 'Jaanu' heroine is not at all posting any stories on Instagram? Yes... What you read is absolutely right! In the month of June, Samantha posted many photos on her Instagram. In the month of July, she just posted a post of paid partnership with myfitness and coming to August and September, two photos and that too of Yashoda. What's happening with Samantha is the question that is doing all the rounds on social media.

Speculations are rife that Samantha is facing some skin problems. However, there is no official information regarding this. Another rumour that is spreading is that she was suffering from depression. A few days ago, Samantha was spotted at Mumbai airport with a self-help book in hand. Let us not decode much but hope that Samantha comes back with more power.

One more interesting piece of news to add is that Samantha has informed the makers of her upcoming movies that she can't attend the shooting for some time. If the news is true, then Samantha's Kushi movie release date will be postponed. Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda are acting together in the film, Kushi helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The release date of the movie has been fixed and if Samantha doesn't attend the shooting in the next few days, the release date may be postponed. On the professional front, Samantha is quite busy with a couple of projects.

