Samantha Akkineni is one of the most bankable stars in the South Indian film industry. She scored many hits and won the hearts of the audience with her powerful performances.

The 'Oh Baby' actress can pull off any role easily. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, theatres are shut and the film shoots are temporarily paused. This has bought huge financial losses for filmmakers. Some of the actors are slashing their remuneration as well. Looks like Tollywood actress Samantha is in no mood to cut her pay. According to the reports, Samantha's current pay for the movies is around Rs 2.5 Cr to 3 cr.

Murmurs are doing rounds that Samantha is believed to have made up her mind not to comprise with her fee. She is standing firm on her decision. On the professional front, Samantha has been finalized to play a lead role in Ashwin Saravanan’s flick. Filmy reports claim that Samantha is not responding to the makers of the movie and the reason behind this seems to be her pay.

It is being said that Samantha wants remuneration for both the versions of the film. The untitled movie will be released in both Telugu and Tamil. Still, it is not clear Whether Samantha is really demanding huge remuneration for her next project or not.

On the career front, Samantha will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan’s yet to be titled film which also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.