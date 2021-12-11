Is This Why Samantha Did Item Song In Pushpa?

Stylish star Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Just a few days left for the film to hit the big screens. Did you know this? The makers initially did not have any plans of item song in Pushpa.

It is being said that Samantha's item song was added in the film in the last minute as the makers thought the film lacked the spark element. They thought Samantha's item song could create more hype around the film and also spice up the scenes. Samantha's item song may have become a chartbuster, If you look at the social media, there are no reels related to Samantha's special song.

It is a general practice for fans to do a slew of reels soon after a song or a dialogue becomes a hit. Remember what happened in case of Allu Arjun's srivalli song from the same film.

Samantha's Item song Oo Antava Mava OoOo Antava has received mixed response from all quarters. The lyrics of the raunchy song is slightly on the sleazier side. A section of fans have dubbed the lyrics are being vulgar and wondering how did Samantha who did some pathbreaking films agreed to do this number.

Although the song is being much talked about and fans are hailing Samantha's ravishing looks in the song, a few fans seem to be utterly disappointed with Samantha's choice of doing such a bold item number.

These are not our views but this is what the buzz on social media is all about now. What's your rating of Samantha's Item number? Let us know in the comments section below.