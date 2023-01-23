Why RRR Fans Trolling Oscar-winning Hollywood Actress Jane Fonda

SS Rajamouli’s directorial ‘RRR’ is in the news ever since it won the Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category. Hollywood actor Jane Fonda praised the movie in her Instagram post and said that she was ‘transfixed’ by it.

“On the complete opposite extreme of the last film I recommended, “To Leslie,” here’s another new one that took me by surprise: RRR, an Indian movie that’s short listed in the Best Foreign Film category. It’s a combination of Indiana Jones, a serious film about imperialism and Bollywood. I was transfixed,” Fonda captioned her post while sharing a review of the RRR film on her Instagram account.

Jane Fonda’s post caught the eye of the social media users from India. The netizens took offence to Fonda’s words for confusing Tollywood with Bollywood. The senior Hollywood actor was schooled by the users and asked her to call it only an Indian movie.

Calling the actor’s attention to the oversight here, a user commented “It's a remarkable movie! But sorry to say, it's not Bollywood.” While another wrote, “Its Tollywood but we can stick to Indian.”



