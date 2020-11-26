Why Is Rahul Sipligunj Asking Votes For Monal, Does He Know Secret Of Bigg Boss Makers?

Playback singer Rahul Sipligunj shot to fame after his participation in Telugu Bigg Boss. The show turned out to be an instant hit. Audience still remembers he was the winner to the previous season Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Rahul has been in the news ever since the latest edition of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has begun.

As you all might aware, Rahul is interviewing the evicted contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Recently, Rahul Sipligunj stated to news portals that he and his fans will support the current season contestants Abhijeet and Sohel. Now, Rahul is urging all his fans and audience to support another contestant Monal Gajjar. Rahul urging the audience to support Monal has raised eyebrows on social media.

It is being said on social media that, Are show organizers trying to make Monal Gajjar the winner of this season? Or they are trying to push Monal into the top five finalists of this season? If the makers really put Monal Gajjar in top five, the audience wouldn't agree with their decision because she doesn't perform any tasks well except her love track with Akhil.

A section of the audience went on to say that Monal always distracts the game of Abhijeet and Akhil with her behavior, she should get eliminate as they are unable to watch her. Rahul is also part of the show and he must have some idea what’s makers are thinking about Monal. Looks like show organizers are not going to eliminate Monal even this time. Only Rahul can tell the answer why he changed his opinion to support Monal. Let's wait and watch how long Monal is going to survive in the house.