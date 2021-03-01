Why Prabhas Salaar Collections Will Be Triple Than Baahubali, KGF

Prabhas’ forthcoming flick ‘Salaar’ has been in the news since its inception. Recently, the team has wrapped up the first schedule in Hyderabad. They will soon kick-start the new scheduled which is expected to take place in Hyderabad. Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Can you guess, why? Your guess is good as mine. Salaar is being directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame and it features Rebel star Prabhas who became nation heartthrob with the Baahubali franchise.

These two reasons are pretty enough that the audience will mark Salaar as a must watch film in their list. Are you wondering, how Salaar will make triple profits than Baahubali and KGF. Yesterday, the makers of the movie have announced Salaar release date on April 14, 2021. Prabhas’ Salaar will get four days long first weekend in Telugu for any movie. If you take a look at next year calendar, April 14, Day-1(Amebedkar Jayanthi), April-15, Day-2(Good Friday), Day-3 and Day 4 are weekends. Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s combo is enough for the audience to rush into theatres despite the positive or negative word of mouth.

Prabhas' Salaar box office collections of the first long weekend will surely earn triple profits at the box office. It might even break Baahubali and KGF collections which are the highest grosser films in Tollywood. Shruti Haasan tasted success with KRACK and she will be seen as the leading lady in the film opposite to Prabhas. Keep watching this space for more updates.