Is This Why Prabhas Became The Darling Of Ranveer Singh Now On Instagram?

There isn't a single day without Ranveer Singh being in the news. He is one of the most sought actors in Bollywood. He always surprises everyone whenever he steps out in public. Be it his interesting statements, crazy antics, his inimitable sense of humour or his quirky dressing sense, the actor manages to grab anyone's attention towards himself. Ranveer Singh is not only a handsome but also a bankable star in Bollywood.

The latest news we hear is Ranveer Singh is following Rebel star Prabhas on Instagram. There's no official report why Ranveer Singh is following Prabhas on Instagram but it has become a hot topic on all social media platforms. Ranveer Singh following Baahubali actor is really a big thing. Prabhas fans are widely sharing on social media that Ranveer is following Prabhas on Instagram.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Ranveer is likely to play a key role in Prabhas' yet to titled film which will be directed by Nag Ashwin or Salaar. As you all might be aware that Ranveer Singh's wife Deepika Padukone will be sharing screen space in Prabhas-Nag Ashwini's untitled film, which is expected to go on floors a couple of weeks from now. We are not so sure, whether Ranveer is really working with Prabhas in any of his future projects. Hence, an official confirmation regarding the news is expected out to be soon.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in ‘83 and it is directed by Kabir Khan, the film will tell the story of India’s first cricket World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer’s wife and actor Deepika Padukone will play his on-screen wife Romi Dev in the film.