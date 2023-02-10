Why No Health Bulletin on Nandamuri Taraka Ratna?

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna suffered a heart attack on January 27, 2023 during TDP leader Nara Lokesh's padayatra.

He has been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Taraka Ratna fans and the public are wanting to know about the health condition of Jr NTR's cousin, Taraka.

On one hand, Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram are busy with their movie promotions. Kalyan Ram was asked about Taraka Ratna's health condition, the former said that the doctors would be the right authority to ralk about it.

In Kalyan Ram's words at the Amigos press meet, Taraka is still recovering. Then, why isn't the hospital management releasing any health bulletin?

It has been more than a week, the hospital management shared an update on Taraka Ratna's health with the public.Taraka Ratna is the grandson of Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao alias NTR.

Let's see if they release a statement today.

