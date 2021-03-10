Why Naveen Polishetty Said Yes To Jathi Ratnalu

Actor Naveen Polishetty is busy with the movie promotions of his forthcoming flick 'Jathi Ratnalu'. He is leaving no stone unturned to promote his Jathi Ratnalu.

While addressing the media, Naveen Polishetty spoke about how he got the role and what made him accept the movie. He said: "Nag Ashwin and I have known each other for a long time. One day, he called me to tell me about the script and said that the character will suit me a lot. Later, I met Anudeep for story narration and okayed the script in one sitting as the film will be new to the audience.

He further added that "Jathi Ratnalu script is different from other scripts. If I feel the story is similar to any particular movie, I would reject it because I don't want the audience to think it's a routine story."

When he was asked about actress screen time "Faria Abudllah will be my love interest. It's a cute love story between us. She got maximum screen space. He also said that they have improvised the scripting during the shoot.

Naveen also shared one interesting fact during the interview about director Anudeep. He said that I used to call Anudeep during the mid-night for next day script. During the initial stages of the shoot, Anudeep used to shoot the scenes for one take and he used to cut. I used to wonder, what he shot, Anudeep used to tell we got the scene. We all enjoyed the shoot on the sets, he says.

The second half of Jathi Ratnalu is filled with thrilling, emotional and investigation which will keep the audience glued to their seats. He is interested to do web series but he has a slew of projects in his kitty. He can't focus on web series as he is busy with movies at this moment. Naveen has one movie in Bollywood but he hasn't disclosed anything about the movie.

Apart from Hindi movie, Naveen also has two movies in Telugu and but he was tightlipped about the details of his upcoming movies. Like other actors, Naveen also has a wishlist for directors in Telugu and Hindi with whom he wants to work in the future. They include Rajamouli, Sukumar and Rajkumar Hirani.

