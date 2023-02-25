Why Nani's Dasara Is Getting Over Promoted?

There is no denying the fact that Natural star Nani is a self-made actor. He is one of the most established stars in the Telugu film Industry.

The Tollywood actors enjoys a huge fan following. Nani is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Dasara. The film will be released in multiple languages.

Dasara will be Nani's first pan India film. Expectations are riding high on the project. Nani is going to be seen in Orra Mass avatar. If you look at the trailer, it's evident that Nani's transformation for Dasara is huge.

Naturally, he also would have pinned huge hopes on the film. Now, just 35 days are left for Dasara to hit the big screens. But, the film is getting over-promoted, it appears. The PR team of Dasara as also, Nani, are promoting the film extensively one month ahead of its release.

If the Dasara team or Nani, promoted the film one week before of its release, it would make sense, but they are promoting it by unleashing posters/video clips etc. Nani's Dasara makers are also planning unquie promotions for the film. The team's early and excess promotions have set tongues wagging on social media.

A section of fans is wondering if Nani is not confident about the film Or if Dasara makers are fully pressurized over the film's release. Well, only time can reveal the answers.

Nani's Dasara is directed by Srikanth Odela. Keerthy Suresh will be the love interest of Nani in Dasara. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on March 30, 2023