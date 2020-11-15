Is This Why Nagarjuna Saved Monal Gajjar From Elimination?

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu Diwali episode was ended on a great note. Thanks to the contestant performance and Nagarjuna hosting skills. Akhil was in a secret room and return back to the house with his fellow mates. The actual game is all set begin from next week onward. Akhil is saved from next week nomination and elimination because Akhil has been selected as the next week captain of the house.

This week, Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel , Ariyana, Mehboob and Monal were nominated for eviction. According to the reliable sources, Mehboob Dil See is all set to bid goodbye to the show in tonight’s episode. Mehboob giving Rahul Siplgunj interviews pictures have gone viral on all social media platforms. Once again, Nagarjuna and Show organizers have saved Monal Gajjar from elimination. The latest buzz on social media suggests that Nagarjuna and the makers of the show could be planning to put Monal in top five finalists. The show will come to an end in a couple of days from now.

The makers could make one or two elimination before they held the grand finale. Probably, Monal may not get eliminated anytime soon as she is the center of attraction to the show organizers. It is being said on social media that audience shouldn’t be stun if Nagarjuna or makers announce Monal as a winner of this season. Mehboob is a strong contestant than Monal Gajjar and the latter performed well in all the tasks. While coming to Monal, she doesn’t do anything in the house. She was supposed to evicted this week but Mehboob is leaving the house as he bagged fewer votes. Let’s wait and watch how long Monal will survive in the house. AlThough, she is a Marathi girl surviving in the house for more than ten weeks is really appreciative thing seems like she has the potential to become in top five. Watch this space for more updates.