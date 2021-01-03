Why Monal And Sohel Are Missing From This Event?

Popular anchor duo Ravi and Lasya Manjunath became extremely popular in Telugu states through the show 'Something Special'. But, the couple broke up for some reason. The super Jodi will be back on screen. They will be seen hosting the Sankranthi special show "It's a Family Party' that will also feature some Top Telugu celebrities and Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants. Anchor Ravi himself shared the special episode video on his Instagram. Abhijeet, Ariyana and Avinash are seen in the promo.

Some of the netizens are asking where's Monal and Sohel? Haven't they invited to the party? It is being said on social media that Sankranthi Family Party could be restricted only to Abhijeet's gang that's why Monal and Sohel's gang are missing in the promo. If you haven't watched the promo yet, take a look at it.

The Ravi-Lasya combination will once again entertain the audience with this special event.