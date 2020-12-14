Why Mahesh Is A True Family Man, Reveals An Insider

Mahesh Babu, the superstar of south Indian film industry is famous for his roles in movies like Nenokkadine, Bharath Ane Nenu and Maharshi. The actor who is loved by millions married actress Namrata Shirodkar in 2005.

The superstar is indeed a family man, as he is father of two lovely kids, boy Gautam Krishna and daughter Sitara. Along with his wife, Mahesh Babu also shares a beautiful bond with his sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar. Read further to know what she had to say for her lovely Brother-in-law.

Shilpa who is Namrata’s elder sister and Mahesh Babu’s sister in law shared some beautiful words about him. She spoke about the couple in an interview, "Namrata took over being my Mother and Father after they passed away in my life. She is my pillar of strength. Mahesh is a superstar for everyone but for me, and he is my brother in law."

She continued by revealing that sometimes he (Mahesh Babu) is more there for me than my sister. If I have to describe our relationship in one word, FAMILY