Why Mahesh Babu Lends His Support to Kids' Heart Surgery

Superstar Mahesh Babu is a man with a heart of gold. He is the most verstaile actor in showbiz. He can pull off any role easily. Mahesh comes across as a reserved person to many people. His fans call him a gem because every year he lends his help to the cause of heart surgery for kids.

Yesterday, Mahesh Babu's promo of Balakrishna's Unstoppable was unveiled by Aha. Mahesh Babu shared an incident on how he got to serving the people.

Gautam was born as a pre-teen baby before 6 weeks, I had the cash I could save him. What about others, then I decided to do something for the poor people.

Here's the video for you. Take a look at it: