Why Lavanya Tripathi Said Yes To A1 Express

Do you remember Lavanya Tripathi? Who can't forget the gorgeous beauty who stole our hearts with a powerful performance in Bhale Bhale Magadivoy? She will soon be coming to entertain us all with the new movie A1 Express. It's a sports drama, Sundeep Kishan will be seen in the lead role.In a recent media interaction, she stated that " I met Sundeep Kishan in Mumbai during the Family Man premiers. We both had a discussion about future projects. He told about 'A1 Express' and he also showed a trailer of the film.

I'm so bored of doing routine roles and I was waiting for different kind of roles, as soon as I saw the trailer, I told to Sundeep that I'm gonna do it, I would like to listen to the story, I heard the narration and I really liked it. It's a remake film but the makers of the movie have tweaked the complete story to suit the sensibilities of our audience. I got a few offers in web series but I didn't sign because I want something special that should grab the audience attention towards movies or series. When she was asked to share her working experience in Sundeep Kishan. She said that it's a very good experiencing working with him". Lavanya is eagerly waiting to hear the audience response to the film.

The film is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu and produced by T.G.Vishwa Prasad.

