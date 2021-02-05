Is This Why Krishnam Raju Is Performing Special Pooja At Prabhas's House?

Rebel star Prabhas has carved niche himself in Tollywood. He is one of the highest-paid actors in Tollywood. Prabhas couldn't even think that he will become extremely busy in 2021. Prabhas has a handful of projects in Telugu and Hindi. On February 2, Prabhas' Adipurush was launched in Mumbai, Prabhas and team were attended the event. The same evening a fire broke out on the set of Adipurush and no one has been injured but Prabhas and his family members were upset with the incident.

On the same day, Prabhas' Salaar team met with an accident in Godavarakhani, while the team were returning from the shoot to the hotel. Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju seems to be upset with these two incidents as they are Prabhas big-ticket films. According to sources, Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju and his family members are performing special pooja for Prabhas well being, success and also for his marriage.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is awaiting for the release of Radhe Shyam under the direction of Radha Krishna. The film teaser will be out on the occasion of Valentines Day, February 14.