Why Kamal Haasan's Vikram A Better Multistarrer Than RRR

Looks like Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has given boundless happiness to Kamal Haasan through Vikram The Movie. The film is ruling the box office in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil. Vikram has become the first choice for moviegoers.

The Kamal movie is dominating Adivi Sesh's Major and Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj at the box office. Apart from Kamal Haasan, Vikram features Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles.

A section of the audience has started comparing Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram with Rajamouli's RRR as the latter was dubbed as the biggest multi-starrer in the film industry.

Netizens say that Vikram is a perfect multi-starrer when compared to RRR as Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil got enough screen space, their characters were also worth watching in Vikram. Rajamouli's RRR was more of Ram Charan, people felt that Jr NTR too failed to get decent screen space to showcase his acting chops.

Jr NTR fans were upset after RRR release. On the other hand, Rajamouli also chopped off Alia Bhatt's role which upset Bollywood fans, including the actor. RRR was more or less about the friendship between freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Which film do you like the most—Vikram or RRR? Let us know in the comments section below.

