Why Gaali Sampath Is A Special Film For Sarileru Neekevvaru Director Anil Ravipudi

Director Anil Ravipudi has become one of the most sought after filmmakers in Tollywood. So far, he has directed two films--Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru and Venkatesh's 'F2'. Both the film turned out to be huge money-spinners at the box office.

Now, Anil Ravipudi has donned the hat of a screenplay writer for the forthcoming flick 'Gaali Sampath'. He has a slew of projects in his kitty. But, he wanted to extend help to his good friend who happens to be the director of Gaali Samapth.

In a recent interaction, "Anil Ravipudi shared a few interesting things about 'Gaali Samapath'. He says, "I sat with the director for scripting and we both did a few changes to the script." When he was asked to tell something about the movie, he said, "The first half will be a mix of comedy, emotions and love track. The second half will keep the audience glued to their seats and it is going to be a thrilling experience for everyone. The film will showcase the current relationship between father and son. How they overcome obstacles in life forms the crux of the movie.

Anil Ravipudi also heaped praises on Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad for his dedication towards the craft.

The Sarileru Neekevvaru director said that Rajendra Prasad is an outstanding and great artist. It is a special film for me as a screenplay writer and I'm just hoping the audience love this film too, he added. He urged the audience and his fans to watch the film in theatres.

The film title is a bit interesting and new, the trailer of Gaali Sampath and a few songs have struck a chord with the audience. Expectations are riding high on this project as it is more or less Anil Ravipudu's next film after Sarlieru Neekevvaru which was hugely successful.

The film is directed by Anish Krishna and co-produced by S Krishna, Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati under the banner of Shine Screens and Imagespark Entertainment. Apart from Rajendra Prasad, the film also stars Sree Vishnu, Lovely Singh, Tanikella Bharani, and Satya will appear in prominent roles. The film is slated for release on March 11.

