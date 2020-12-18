Why Every Bigg Boss Fan Will Vote For Abijeet In Finals

As the date of Bigg Boss Telugu finale draws closer, there’s only one question in everyone’s mind that who will win this season. As we have already told you Bigg Boss Telugu 4 finale is going to be held on Sunday, 20 December which fans are quite excited about. Looks like this time that the competition will be between Abhijeet, Ariyana and Sohel.

At the same time, some news twists are coming about for Bigg Boss finale. If reports are to be believed, Megastar Chiranjeevi will be the guest of honor to the show on the final episode. As you all might aware, voting lines will be closed today at midnight and this is the last day of voting for this season. Your voting decides the fate of the contestants.

Here are a few reasons why you guys must vote for Abhijeet. It’s a known fact that Abhijeet is a very handsome hunk and a genuine person in the house. We agreed, Abhijeet never performed well in the tasks but he participated in each and every task.

If he hurts anyone with his behavior, he will seek an apology even though if his mistake is not there in it. One die-hard fan of Abhijeet shared why everyone must vote for him. He also mentioned the reasons why your vote is worth for Abhijeet. Take a look at the tweet: