Why Did Thala Ajith Give 1 Lakh To Roadside Idly Bandi Vendor?

Thala Ajith is a man with a gold heart. Ajith was shooting for his upcoming film 'Valimai' in Hyderabad. Ajith happened to know that a roadside Idly vendor struggling a lot to pay his son fee. After the shoot, Ajith paid a visit to his shop. He used to regular visits to his shop for dinner and used to interact with him.

One fine day, Ajith has donated Rs One lakh to a roadside Idli seller in Hyderabad to help's child education. Ajith's kind gesture is winning the hearts on social media.

Back to Valimai, it is being directed Vinoth who rose to fame with Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. It is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and is likely to hit the big screens by end of this year.

Apart from Ajith, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra will appear in cameo roles. Watch this space for more updates.