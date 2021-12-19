Is This Why Bunny, Samantha Skipped Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Finals?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale was a star studded event-what with the top stars from Bollywood and Tollywood making their appearance. Also, yesterday we saw several ex contestants of Bigg Boss on the show. The TRPs for the last two days of Star Maa's most watched TV reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 should have peaked.

On the other hand, Pushpa director Sukumar and female lead Rashmika Mandanna made their appearance as guests on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 finals. However, Allu Arjun who had been touring every other city in the last few days for Pushpa promotions gave it a miss. Samantha too did not visit the Bigg Boss house.

Well, Samantha's absence is understandable considering her equation with Nagarjuna family right now. However, netizens were wondering why Allu Arjun did not attend the show.

A source in the knows tells us that Nagarjuna is not one bit happy with Samantha being roped in for a special song in Pushpa. Even though other actresses have grooved to item numbers before, Samantha's Item Song in Pushpa Oo Antava Mava OoOo Antava Mava is slightly on the sleazy side and it has definitely upset the Akkineni family even though Sam is no longer their daughter-in-law.

The latest we hear is that Nag is upset with Bunny and Sukumar for even persuading Sam to do a special song in Pushpa. And perhaps, Bunny got the vibes tpp and chose to give Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale a miss.

What are your thoughts, guys? Let us know.