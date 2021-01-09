Why is Bigg Boss Telugu Winner Abijeet Silent On Future Projects?

Popular actor Abhijeet became a household name after participating in star maa's controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' hosted by Nagarjuna. Abhijeet emerged as a winner of the show but he hasn't announced any project details yet. On the other hand, the other contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 like Monal, Sohel, Akhil are signed a few web series and they have shared their future projects with their fans. Abhijeet won the show and he could have gotten better offers than them. Why Abhijeet is not opening about future projects has become a hot topic on social media.

According to the reliable sources, several filmmakers are in queue to work with him but Abhijeet seems to be tensed. If sources are to believed, Abhijeet getting a slew offers as the lead hero in web series. But, Abhijeet wants to play a lead role in the movies. Abhijeet is looking forward to sign the movies before the hype around him dies down.

Abhijeet forayed into films with the movie 'Life Is Beautiful' which was directed by Shekhar Kammula. The film turned out to be a decent hit at the box office. It remains to be seen when Abhijeet will open about his first movie.